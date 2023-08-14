Mather Group LLC. Sells 293 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.3 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $95.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.