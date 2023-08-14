Mather Group LLC. Sells 345 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $60.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock worth $1,395,423,079. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

