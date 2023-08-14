Mather Group LLC. Sells 36 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,018. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.57.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FICO opened at $860.11 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $389.83 and a 12-month high of $892.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $812.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $744.29.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

