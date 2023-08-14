Mather Group LLC. Sells 366 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $125.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average of $113.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

