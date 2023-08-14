Mather Group LLC. Sells 4 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Booking were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,970 shares of company stock worth $11,548,227. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,206.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,812.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,650.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,086.80.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

