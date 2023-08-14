Mather Group LLC. Sells 856 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in EPR Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, August 7th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

EPR Properties stock opened at $42.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.