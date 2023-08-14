Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $95.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.56%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

