Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $265.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.85. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.
In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
