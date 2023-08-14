Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Lowered to $10.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

MPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 23,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 118,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 689,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 20,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

