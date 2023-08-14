Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 59,341 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 48.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 160,758 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $85.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.81. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $90.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

