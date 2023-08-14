Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $59.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

