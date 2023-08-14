Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $340.73 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.47 and its 200 day moving average is $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.66%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

