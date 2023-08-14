Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $203.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.14. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

CDW Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.