Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,597.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average of $84.52. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $98.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

