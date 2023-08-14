Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Shares of LYB opened at $99.16 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.19 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

