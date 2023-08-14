Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $79.91 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average is $90.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

