Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $603,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $505.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $564.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $505.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

