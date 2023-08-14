Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $676,000 Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,817,000 after buying an additional 75,001 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after buying an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.21.

Shares of ENPH opened at $135.20 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $132.48 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.92 and a 200-day moving average of $185.74.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

