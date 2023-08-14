Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $783,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.11.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMP opened at $344.43 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.35 and a 12-month high of $358.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

