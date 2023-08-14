Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,903,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,386,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,585,797 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $186,569,000 after acquiring an additional 291,300 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,546,253 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $184,512,000 after acquiring an additional 283,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SEA by 92.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $57.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.35.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

