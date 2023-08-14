Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Lowers Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.4 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $104.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $113.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HZNP

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.