Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 44.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 138.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 28.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $126.00 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

