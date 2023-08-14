Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

TT stock opened at $203.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $139.07 and a 52-week high of $209.17. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

