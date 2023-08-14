Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $204.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.73 and its 200 day moving average is $187.15.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

