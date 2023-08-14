Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX opened at $135.01 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.03.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

