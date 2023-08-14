Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 16,370 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,370 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Trading Up 0.4 %

CTVA stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

