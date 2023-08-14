Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 270 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA stock opened at $269.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.18. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

