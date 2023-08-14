Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 270 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,051,000 after buying an additional 1,321,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,810 shares of company stock worth $9,855,860. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $64.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

