Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 460 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in CSX by 244.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 477,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 338,571 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 42,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 0.5 %

CSX stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

