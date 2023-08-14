Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 4,690 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $167.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

