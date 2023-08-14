Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 6,047 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $194.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.19. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $207.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $3,369,150. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

