Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 930 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,896 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of HP by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in HP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in HP by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $127,865.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $127,865.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares in the company, valued at $939,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $32.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

