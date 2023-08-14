Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,799 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

Clorox Stock Up 0.3 %

CLX stock opened at $160.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.27. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

