Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 1,940.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $493.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $462.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $637.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.89.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

