Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Garmin by 84.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin by 754.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GRMN opened at $103.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.64. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

