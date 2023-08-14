Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Decreased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,239.80 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,302.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,414.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

