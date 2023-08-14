MGO One Seven LLC Buys 157 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Sun Communities by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $125.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.69.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SUI. Wolfe Research raised Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SUI

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

