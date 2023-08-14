MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 392 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $411,828,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,211,000 after purchasing an additional 68,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,510 shares of company stock valued at $72,335,743. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

HSY stock opened at $223.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.51 and a 200-day moving average of $249.28. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $211.49 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 47.64%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

