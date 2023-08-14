Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MOS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Mosaic Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $41.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.