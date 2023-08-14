NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Down 46.6 %

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.