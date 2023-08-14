National Bankshares Increases CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$79.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
