Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a market cap of $126.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

Several research analysts have commented on NGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

