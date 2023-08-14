Needham & Company LLC Cuts Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $50.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Genpact from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of G stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. Genpact has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.11%.

In other Genpact news, Director James C. Madden acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,746.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Madden bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,836,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,586,345.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,191,000 after buying an additional 3,335,821 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,158,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,099,000 after purchasing an additional 351,973 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 103,311.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,114 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Genpact by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,498,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

