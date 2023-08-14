Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) PT Raised to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEOG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Neogen Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -321.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. Neogen has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $241.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.72 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Neogen will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

