New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) PT Lowered to $15.00 at B. Riley

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NYMT

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $825.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 14.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 538,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 68,940 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 75.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 19.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.