NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEWT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NewtekOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NEWT

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Insider Activity at NewtekOne

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. NewtekOne has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $23.11.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,048 shares in the company, valued at $12,667,981.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,830. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in NewtekOne during the second quarter worth $25,934,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in NewtekOne by 127.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,320,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 3,389.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 470,326 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the first quarter worth $2,903,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the second quarter worth $3,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.