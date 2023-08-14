NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $5.31 on Monday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

