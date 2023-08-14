NU (NU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect NU to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NU (NYSE:NU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. On average, analysts expect NU to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NU opened at $7.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of -194.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NU has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 37.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

