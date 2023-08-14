NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 873 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,433,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NVR by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NVR by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in NVR by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $6,156.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6,174.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,728.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,816.55 and a 12-month high of $6,474.53.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $123.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 440.29 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,650.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $678,832,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total value of $2,546,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,767 shares of company stock worth $60,893,940 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

