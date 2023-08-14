Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Oddity Tech Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $52.38 on Monday. Oddity Tech has a 52-week low of $46.28 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.65 million for the quarter.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

